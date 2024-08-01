KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Young teens reported missing to police

    Natalie (left) and Tatiana (right). (Source: WRPS) Natalie (left) and Tatiana (right). (Source: WRPS)
    Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teens.

    They believe Natalie, 14, and Tatiana, 13, may be travelling together.

    Police have not said where they were last seen or where they may be going.

    Natalie is described as being 5’2”, with a slim build and medium-length dark curly brown hair.

    Tatiana is described as 5’0”, with a slim build and long curly brown hair.

    Anyone who has seen the teens is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

