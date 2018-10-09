

CTV Kitchener





A young girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male in a department store.

The incident reportedly occurred on Oct. 6 at a business on The Boardwalk in Kitchener.

Police received a call that a young girl was approached and sexually assaulted while standing near a gaming machine within.

The suspect male then left the store, heading toward a bus terminal.

He is described as a white male, 55, five feet seven inches tall with a thin build and grey-brown hair.

He was wearing black-rimmed glasses and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Police are looking to speak with the male described, who is also seen in the photos above.