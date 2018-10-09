Featured
Young girl allegedly sexually assaulted at department store
Police are looking to speak to this man in regards to a reported sexual assault. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 11:26AM EDT
A young girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male in a department store.
The incident reportedly occurred on Oct. 6 at a business on The Boardwalk in Kitchener.
Police received a call that a young girl was approached and sexually assaulted while standing near a gaming machine within.
The suspect male then left the store, heading toward a bus terminal.
He is described as a white male, 55, five feet seven inches tall with a thin build and grey-brown hair.
He was wearing black-rimmed glasses and a grey hooded sweatshirt.
Police are looking to speak with the male described, who is also seen in the photos above.