Featured
Young child found in vehicle with drugs and weapons: police
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 9:45AM EST
KITCHENER – Regional police say a young child in a vehicle with drugs and weapons has been taken to a place of safety in consultation with Family and Children Services.
The WRPS CORE team arrested a 46-year-old man and 34-year-old woman on Thursday.
The two from Kitchener are facing a number of drug and weapon offences.
Police searched a vehicle after the arrest and seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, meth, heroin, cash, and two concealed knives.
The child was taken from the vehicle on Weber Street in Kitchener.