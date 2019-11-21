

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Regional police say a young child in a vehicle with drugs and weapons has been taken to a place of safety in consultation with Family and Children Services.

The WRPS CORE team arrested a 46-year-old man and 34-year-old woman on Thursday.

The two from Kitchener are facing a number of drug and weapon offences.

Police searched a vehicle after the arrest and seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, meth, heroin, cash, and two concealed knives.

The child was taken from the vehicle on Weber Street in Kitchener.