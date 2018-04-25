

CTV Kitchener





Four people are facing charges in connection with a pair of drug busts in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say search warrants were executed Wednesday morning at two properties in Kitchener, including one on Louisa Street. Police dogs from Guelph were used as part of the police action.

Allegedly found inside the homes were large amounts of crystal meth, marijuana, prescription pills and what is believed to be carfentanil. Police say the drugs have an estimated street value of $60,000.

Also taken out of the homes by police were cash, debt lists, cell phones, digital scales and a young child who police say was moved to a safe place.

Three men and one woman have been arrested in connection with this case.