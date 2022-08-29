You will be able to get your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine in one sitting this fall

Waterloo region and Wellington County residents will have the option of getting both their flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same appointment this fall.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) is hoping the convenience of getting two shots in one sitting will increase vaccination rates.

Dr. Michael Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health for WDGPH, says he’s expecting the flu risk to be higher this season because fewer people are wearing masks.

He adds the risk of COVID-19 is still very much present – and it’s best to protect yourself against both.

Nurses will always talk patients through the best options for them and people who have had adverse reactions to vaccines in the past may not be eligible for the dual dose.

“We know that if you have two vaccines together and you have an adverse reaction, it can make things a bit tricky as to knowing which vaccine caused that reaction,” Dr. Tenenbaum says. “For most people that isn’t an issue… but for some people who have a history of adverse reactions to other COVID-19 vaccines we may recommend some special monitoring… so we will have individualized instructions on that basis.”

Meanwhile, Region of Waterloo Public Health confirmed Monday it is also planning to offer both vaccines concurrently during its fall clinics.

“So clients can receive one or both vaccines in a single appointment,” Waterloo regional public health said in an email. “We will continue to work with our community health care partners to ensure both COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are available to residents in locations that are easily accessible.”

The public health units are now awaiting more details from the province before they can confirm the dates of when these dual appointments can begin.

