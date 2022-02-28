'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Is Putin unstable or cagily preying on West’s fears?

For two decades, Vladimir Putin has struck rivals as reckless, impulsive. But his behaviour in ordering an invasion of Ukraine — and now putting Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert — has some in the West questioning whether the Russian president has become dangerously unstable.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver