WRPS release security images after string of store robberies in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a robbery warning Thursday evening after they said two convenience stores and a restaurant in Kitchener were robbed within a 30 minute span.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police warned the public that there would be an increased officer presence near Belmont Avenue West and Glasgow Street for a report of a robbery. According to a news release, at around 9:45 p.m., an unknown male entered a restaurant brandishing a knife and demanded cash from the store employee. The male then fled the store. No injuries were reported.

At around 9:55 p.m., police responded to reports of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Highland Road West and Fischer-Hallman Road. Police said an unknown male entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded cash from the employee. The male then fled the store. No injuries were reported.

At around 10:10 p.m. police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street. Police said an unknown male entered the store and told the employee that he had a gun. The male demanded cash from the employee and then fled the store. There were no injuries reported.

Police have released two security images and said they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individual in the images.

Police believe all three robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.