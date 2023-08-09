WRPS make arrest after 39 break-and-enters at Cambridge businesses

Waterloo regional police say a man wanted in connection to over three dozen break-ins since June has been arrested.

On Wednesday, police said the 33-year-old man was arrested in Cambridge and is facing 41 charges.

Police said since June, there have been 39 break-and-enters at businesses in Cambridge.

Police have issued several notices to the public over the past two months warning of commercial break-ins occurring in Cambridge.

The man is charged with the following: