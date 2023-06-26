WRPS looking to identify individuals in video connected to Cambridge shooting

Waterloo regional police have released a video in connection to a Cambridge shooting as officers continue their search for multiple suspects.

Around 4 a.m., on Sunday, police responded to the area of Lena Crescent and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting that resulted in damage to a residence and a vehicle.

On Monday afternoon, police released what appears to be security footage from a home which is connected to the shooting.

The video appears to show four individuals, all of whom have their faces covered, walking up the stairs and towards the home.

One person can be seen carrying a white bag.

One individual can be seen holding what appears to be a handgun, while another looks to be pulling a weapon out of their waistband.

No one was injured, and police believed the shooting was targeted.

"We arrived on scene and located evidence consistent with gunshots,” said Const. Melissa Quarrie with WRPS told CTV News Sunday. “We confirmed that a vehicle and a residence had sustained damage from the shooting.

"We do believe that this is a targeted incident so we don’t believe there is concern for the general safety of the public but we do encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious or has information to contact us."