WRPS looking to identify individuals in video connected to Cambridge shooting
Waterloo regional police have released a video in connection to a Cambridge shooting as officers continue their search for multiple suspects.
Around 4 a.m., on Sunday, police responded to the area of Lena Crescent and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting that resulted in damage to a residence and a vehicle.
On Monday afternoon, police released what appears to be security footage from a home which is connected to the shooting.
The video appears to show four individuals, all of whom have their faces covered, walking up the stairs and towards the home.
One person can be seen carrying a white bag.
One individual can be seen holding what appears to be a handgun, while another looks to be pulling a weapon out of their waistband.
No one was injured, and police believed the shooting was targeted.
"We arrived on scene and located evidence consistent with gunshots,” said Const. Melissa Quarrie with WRPS told CTV News Sunday. “We confirmed that a vehicle and a residence had sustained damage from the shooting.
"We do believe that this is a targeted incident so we don’t believe there is concern for the general safety of the public but we do encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious or has information to contact us."
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares, ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cybersecurity incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as 'traitors' who played into the hands of Ukraine's government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries, which lasted less than 24 hours, was the gravest threat yet to Putin's authority.
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash
After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
David Johnston files final report on foreign meddling, done as special rapporteur
Former governor general David Johnston has filed his final -- and confidential -- report on foreign interference to the prime minister, ending his controversial term as special rapporteur.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
Poor sense of smell linked to depression in older adults: study
A poor sense of smell has been linked to an increased risk of depression in older adults, according to a new study.
Trudeau taking cautious approach with uprising to not stoke Russian propaganda
Canada is monitoring the situation in Russia after a short-lived armed rebellion by a mercenary leader this weekend, Prime Minister Justin said Monday, adding a cautious approach is needed to avoid fuelling Russian propaganda.
London
-
No sympathy for colleagues with day jobs as most councillors recommend daytime meetings
City council may be moving off the evening shift. The Governance Working Group didn’t require much convincing before recommending a motion that would move the start time of city hall’s standing committee meetings to 9:30 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. starting in 2024.
-
Special weather statement in effect for parts of the region
A special weather statement is in effect for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth counties, with Environment Canada warning of localized heavy rainfall.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | CP24 declares Olivia Chow elected Toronto mayor
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares.
Windsor
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex storm
A powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Ford Fireworks
Many Windsor and Detroit residents consider the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River the unofficial kickoff to summer.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | CP24 declares Olivia Chow elected Toronto mayor
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares.
Barrie
-
Impaired driver charged with endangering children in Innisfil
Police in Innisfil say a driver found to be intoxicated by over three times the legal alcohol limit is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life after finding two children in the vehicle.
-
Injured bear cub found abandoned on shoulder of road in Tiny Township
Provincial police in Tiny Township got an unusual call Sunday night about a lone bear cub needing rescue.
-
Truck driver charged for operating unsafe vehicle on roads: OPP
A truck driver is facing multiple charges for what police say was an unsafe vehicle on the roads.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Fireworks mishap in Callander, Ont., causes minor injuries
The Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | CP24 declares Olivia Chow elected Toronto mayor
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares.
Ottawa
-
Severe thunderstorms move across region, causing tornado warnings
An intense thunderstorm that moved across the national capital region Monday afternoon brought strong rain, reports of hail and localized flooding, and warnings of possible tornadoes.
-
OC Transpo to test drive on-demand service
OC Transpo's 5-year Roadmap includes a pilot project for on-demand transit operating in selected areas of Ottawa. There is no word on when the pilot project will begin.
-
Ottawa's air quality better Tuesday, but could deteriorate Wednesday
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Ottawa is forecast to improve Tuesday thanks to easterly winds, but a shift in the wind direction could bring more smoky skies to the city Wednesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares, ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Montreal
-
Forest fire centre declares 2023 already worst year ever for Canadian wildfires
Canada surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires in a single year Monday as hundreds of fires continued to blaze in almost every province and territory.
-
Smog warning ends in Montreal but now there's a severe thunderstorm watch
A smog warning has ended in Montreal after air quality in the city was ranked as the worst in the world among major cities around the world.
-
Police searching for missing man, 33, last seen in Lachine
Montreal police investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen in the Lachine area on Sunday. Gaetan Reid Lamarche, 33, speaks French and is described as a white man who is 1.78 metres tall, weighs 86 kilograms, and has brown eyes and a shaved head.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier set to shuffle cabinet after two ministers resigned this month
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday after two ministers resigned this month.
-
Ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says
A municipal catamaran ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
Winnipeg
-
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
-
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
-
Tornado warnings issued in western Manitoba
Tornado warnings have been issued in parts of western Manitoba as meteorologists track severe thunderstorms sweeping across the province.
Calgary
-
Calgary man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle
The Crown and defence provided a joint sentencing submission for Tyrell Noskiye, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle.
-
Proposed bylaw in southern Alberta town could limit security camera usage
A resident living in a town south of Calgary is raising concerns about a potential change that would restrict how residents utilize their own security cameras.
-
Driver killed, Fortis Alberta employees injured in highway crash east of Calgary
RCMP say one person was killed and several others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on a rural highway east of Calgary on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta doctors call for investigation, apology over decision about Hinshaw
More than 100 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter to express concern about a decision to revoke a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health.
-
Watch: Moose spotted in downtown Edmonton
A moose was seen 'running wildly' near Ice District early Monday morning.
-
Indigenous Services Canada needs to work with First Nations to better prepare for wildfires: audit
While several Indigenous communities in Alberta start to return, rebuild and recover from devastating wildfires, a Métis fire researcher says Indigenous communities feel the effects sooner and longer.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Parents of Vancouver woman denied medically-assisted death at St. Paul's Hospital speak out
As they mourn their daughter, Sam O'Neill's parents are speaking out about the religious exemption for MAID at publicly-funded Providence Health Care hospitals that they think the provincial government should eliminate.
-
Vancouver board votes in favour of controversial Chinatown condo tower
Years after the application was submitted, months after the court case that struck down a previous decision, and weeks after a contentious board meeting began, the City of Vancouver has approved the proposed redevelopment of 105 Keefer St.
-
B.C. Rotary club, veterans program to provide mental health support in Ukraine
A Metro Vancouver Rotary club and a program that helps veterans with the mental health impacts due to war are going to be taking their sense of service and their expertise to Ukraine.