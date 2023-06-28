WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WRPS, police were called to the area of Alison Avenue and Elgin Street North at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said one male sustained a gunshot wound.

The male was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon, several police cruisers were seen in the area, including a forensics vehicle.

On June 28, 2023, several police cruisers were seen in the area of Alison Avenue and Elgin Street North in Cambridge. (CTV News/Jeff Pickel)One neighbour told CTV News that he heard four gunshots last night and a motorcycle racing away.

“We were watching TV, my daughter and I. I don’t know, around 12 or like 1 a.m. We hear what we believe were like fireworks. The cop came later and he asked if we heard something and we told him ‘yeah’ and told him four shots we heard,” said Paolo, a resident who lives nearby.The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Occ: 23-184505 (917) pic.twitter.com/0PRxOFisvp — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 28, 2023

ANOTHER CAMBRIDGE SHOOTING

This is the second alleged shooting in Cambridge in less than a week.

Around 4 a.m., on Sunday, police responded to the area of Lena Crescent and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting that resulted in damage to a residence and a vehicle.

On Monday afternoon, police released what appears to be security footage from a home which is connected to the shooting.

Police told CTV that it is too early to tell if the two shootings are related.