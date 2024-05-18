KW Titans take first game in series with London Lightning

The KW Titans are off to a good start in their best-of-five playoff series with the London Lightning.

The Basketball Super League finals got underway at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday night.

Although the Lightning came out on top after the first quarter, the Titans rallied, barely scraping ahead by a single point at halftime.

From there, the Titans came out fighting, ultimately winning the game 116 – 104.

The Lightning will get a chance at redemption on Sunday as Game Two tips off at 2 p.m. at the Aud.