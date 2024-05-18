KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police

    Share

    A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.

    Several police vehicles could be seen outside the mall around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

    Waterloo regional police said four males, armed with hammers and a gun, robbed an unnamed jewellery store and took off in a vehicle.

    Police said two store employees were taken to hospital with injuries and one witness was hit by the suspects, causing a minor injury.

    It is not clear how severe the employees' injuries are.

    They say the incident happened around 5 p.m.

    Some people who were inside the mall at the time of the robbery told police they were experiencing breathing problems and had been exposed to a noxious substance that had been sprayed by the suspects. The mall was evacuated as a safety precaution.

    More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News