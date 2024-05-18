Three people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police

A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.

Several police vehicles could be seen outside the mall around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Waterloo regional police said four males, armed with hammers and a gun, robbed an unnamed jewellery store and took off in a vehicle.

Police said two store employees were taken to hospital with injuries and one witness was hit by the suspects, causing a minor injury.

It is not clear how severe the employees' injuries are.

They say the incident happened around 5 p.m.

Some people who were inside the mall at the time of the robbery told police they were experiencing breathing problems and had been exposed to a noxious substance that had been sprayed by the suspects. The mall was evacuated as a safety precaution.

More to come.