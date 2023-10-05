Wrestling's unsung heroes: Filmmaker highlighting Ont. referees
In the ring, wrestlers are often the stars of the show but a documentary is in the works to shine a spotlight on wrestling referees.
Colin Hunter recently left his career as a communications director at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo, Ont. to take on a new project called 'The Ref Didn't See It.'
"For many years I've helped tell the stories of theoretical physicists who are decoding the universe, and now I'm decoding a different, strange subculture," said Hunter.
Here's the catch – as he aims to highlight wrestling's unsung heroes, he has become a referee too.
"I've now refereed five wrestling shows," Hunter said.
Although, he's still earning his stripes. He got training to become a referee at Off The Ropes wrestling studio in Kitchener. Part of the training included taking some significant blows to the chest from wrestlers.
The pain was worth it, he says, recognizing the significant role referees play. He sees them as a third dance partner of sorts in a sport of simulation.
"They may not get their name on the marquee on Broadway, but every play has supporting actors who without whom, the story doesn't make sense," he said.
Vanessa Douglas owns Off The Ropes and calls referees the most important person in the match. She says they are vital in determining whether a match is a success or a failure.
"If you're trying to run into the corner and the ref is standing right there, well now you're hitting the referee and everything looks funny," Douglas said.
"They may not get their name on the marquee on Broadway, but every play has supporting actors who without whom, the story doesn't make sense," Colin Hunter says.of his fellow wrestling referees. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)
Experienced wrestler Jeff Black says referees also help protect wrestlers when audiences get aggressive and try to rush the ring at independent shows.
"The referee is like the first line of defense," Black said.
The film's director, Sara Geidlinger, is new to the sport and has had to dodge bodies flying around while filming ringside.
When CTV News asked whether she was a fan of the sport before starting this project, she answered rather quickly.
"No! I was not a wrestling fan," Geidlinger said, laughing.
But after seeing the popularity of the local wrestling scene, and the key part referees play in it all, she changed her mind.
"I very quickly became a fan and it snuck up on me. I didn't see it coming," she said.
It's a reaction the entire team hopes will be replicated when audiences see the film.
Colton Hunter left his career as a communications director at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo, Ont. to take on the documentary. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)
