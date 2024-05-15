Police search for missing senior last seen in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are asking Kitchener residents to keep an eye out for a missing senior.

They said 84-year-old Hadi was last seen in the area of 875 Highland Road West on May 14 around 6:15 p.m.

Residents are being asked to check surveillance footage and doorbell camera video for any sign of Hadi.

Hadi is described as 5’6”, 120 pounds, and was wearing a grey zip up jacket, jeans, and dark runners.

Police officers will be canvassing the Bankside Drive area today as the search continues.

Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicles parked in a parking lot near Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road in Kitchener on May 15, 2024 while officers continue searching for a missing senior. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)