KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police search for missing senior last seen in Kitchener

    Waterloo Regional Police Service released a photo of missing 84-year-old senior, Hadi. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Waterloo Regional Police Service released a photo of missing 84-year-old senior, Hadi. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are asking Kitchener residents to keep an eye out for a missing senior.

    They said 84-year-old Hadi was last seen in the area of 875 Highland Road West on May 14 around 6:15 p.m.

    Residents are being asked to check surveillance footage and doorbell camera video for any sign of Hadi.

    Hadi is described as 5’6”, 120 pounds, and was wearing a grey zip up jacket, jeans, and dark runners.

    Police officers will be canvassing the Bankside Drive area today as the search continues.

    Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicles parked in a parking lot near Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road in Kitchener on May 15, 2024 while officers continue searching for a missing senior. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario's 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News