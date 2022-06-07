WRDSB trustee voted out of several future meetings and sessions
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
The 6-3 vote in favour of removing Mike Ramsay was made at a special meeting Monday night after a complaint against him had been brought forward.
The board has not released any information about the complaint filed against him in late February.
Ramsay claims the complaint involved a number of his interactions on Twitter and that he wants it released to the public.
"The fact that my colleagues are hiding behind a veil of secrecy, which allows them to put their own spin on what the issues were, for that part I am going to be seeking some advice," said Ramsay. "I really do believe that the complaint should be public and the report from the commissioner should also be made public."
The vote was made by trustees who, after a review of a report from the integrity commissioner, agreed that Ramsay breached the code of conduct.
Ramsay has been removed from all committee meetings, including committee of the whole, until Sept. 30.
He has also been removed from a board meeting on June 27 as well as blocked from attending in-camera meetings and receiving materials until Sept. 30.
Trustee chair Scott Piatkowski says no information will be shared about the details of the confidential complaint and that WRDSB will be issuing a written statement Tuesday morning.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Florida Pride event: police
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Pride event in Florida.
U.S., allies fly fighter jets amid North Korea tensions
The United States and its Asian allies flew dozens of fighter jets over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show of force as their diplomats discussed a co-ordinated response to a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test.
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Email reveals Trump campaign told fake electors in Georgia to use 'complete secrecy'
The Trump campaign directed a group of Georgia Republicans to meet in secret and obscure their objectives in an email obtained by federal prosecutors as part of their recent investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election in several swing states.
What's next for Boris Johnson? Here's what you need to know
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a vote of confidence triggered by discontented lawmakers in his own Conservative Party, but his troubles are far from over.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex share photo of daughter Lilibet for first birthday
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday.
No deal yet as Canada men's soccer team resumes training
The Canada men's national soccer team has resumed training, one day after refusing to play a friendly match with Panama in Vancouver.
London
-
London police looking for stolen truck with dog inside
London police are looking for a stolen vehicle and the dog that was inside.
-
14-year-old charged following school threat
A 14-year-old from Exeter has been charged with Public Mischief in relation the bathroom threat at South Huron District High School in Exeter, Ont.
-
Rainfall watches and warnings in effect Tuesday
Rainfall watches and warnings are in effect for most of f southern Ontario, stretching from Chatham-Kent up through Ottawa.
Windsor
-
Rainfall watches and warnings in effect Tuesday
Rainfall watches and warnings are in effect for most of f southern Ontario, stretching from Chatham-Kent up through Ottawa.
-
A 'bug-infested disaster': Local kayakers upset with loss of Peche Island lagoon
Windsor kayakers say the canals at Peche Island have been chocked off by soil and sand that wasn’t there last summer.
-
LaSalle man helps establish at least 13 libraries in Africa
Over the last six years, Phil Ouellette’s local book drives have helped create at least 13 libraries in Africa.
Barrie
-
Orillia man charged with forcible confinement and robbery
An Orillia man faces several charges, including robbery and forcible confinement, following an incident over the weekend.
-
Central Ontario expects heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall warnings for much of Central Ontario Tuesday morning.
-
Grey Bruce Overdose Alert
The Grey Bruce Health Unit issued an Opioid Alert after five people required immediate Naloxone intervention after taking what the health unit believes was Fentanyl.
Northern Ontario
-
Here are the five worst roads in northern Ontario
The results of the annual CAA Worst Roads list for 2022 are in and Greater Sudbury has three of the top five in northern Ontario.
-
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Florida Pride event: police
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Pride event in Florida.
-
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Ottawa
-
These two Ottawa roads are among the worst in Ontario
Two Ottawa streets have cracked CAA’s annual list of Ontario's worst roads.
-
Ottawa family doctors say burnout is real and some are leaving their practices
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, some family doctors in Ottawa say they're burnt out and their practices are in jeopardy.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli 'expects' to run for re-election
Coun. Rick Chiarelli, who was found to have violated the city's code of conduct in two integrity commissioner's reports into allegations of lewd and inappropriate behaviour toward women, expects to seek re-election this fall.
Toronto
-
These are the ten worst roads to drive on in Ontario: CAA
The results of the CAA's annual ‘Worst Roads’ campaign were released Tuesday.
-
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Florida Pride event: police
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Pride event in Florida.
-
Durham police investigating homicide in Ajax, Ont.
Durham Regional Police are investigating its seventh homicide of the year in Ajax.
Montreal
-
'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours
A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.
-
English school board in Montreal launches legal challenge to Quebec French-language law
The province's controversial French-language reform law already has its first legal challenge less than two weeks after it was passed in the Quebec legislature.
-
Habs hire Canada hockey legend Marie-Philip Poulin in a consulting role
Marie-Philip Poulin has joined the Montreal Canadiens as a consultant in player development. The multiple Olympic medalist will continue to pursue her career while holding this position on a part-time basis.
Atlantic
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the world
The fourth largest cruise ship in the world -- The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas -- arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Truro police chief says RCMP didn't ask for help or give full information on mass shooting
A police chief testified Monday that during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, he wasn't asked by the RCMP to send officers, though they were trained in responding to active shooters and were among the closest to the rampage.
-
Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman dies while skydiving over the weekend: RCMP
RCMP in Gimli, Man. is investigating after a 53-year-old woman from Winnipeg died while skydiving on Saturday.
-
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Florida Pride event: police
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Pride event in Florida.
-
Highway 75 completely reopened after flooding closures
For the first time in over a month, Highway 75 has been fully reopened.
Calgary
-
Gas prices continue record-breaking surge in Calgary, across Canada
The price of fuel across Canada remains a central talking point amongst drivers who find themselves facing sky high prices at the pump.
-
Crisis mode: Expert says more renters are panicked as the market heats up even more
With the average vacancy rate for a single detached home in Calgary dropping and the average rental rate going up this month, renters are having an even tougher time finding a home for their families.
-
NDP wants Alta. gas tax holiday extended to October
The NDP wants the province to extend the gas tax holiday through October.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers eliminated from playoffs after OT loss to Avalanche
Artturi Lehkonen scored at 1:19 of overtime as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Monday to complete a four-game sweep of the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
Child hospitalized after house fire in NE Edmonton
A child was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a house fire in northeast Edmonton.
-
NDP wants Alta. gas tax holiday extended to October
The NDP wants the province to extend the gas tax holiday through October.
Vancouver
-
Canadian real estate market: Major cities top list of worst spots to buy
They're the hottest real estate markets in the country, but Vancouver and Toronto are also ranked the worst places in Canada when it comes to making a purchase.
-
B.C. Mountie accused of sex offences involving minors pleads not guilty
The trial is underway for an RCMP officer who allegedly exposed himself to girls as young as 15 as they walked home from school on Vancouver’s west side.
-
No deal yet as Canada men's soccer team resumes training
The Canada men's national soccer team has resumed training, one day after refusing to play a friendly match with Panama in Vancouver.