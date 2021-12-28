WRDSB declares COVID-19 outbreaks at nine local schools

WATERLOO -

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) declared COVID-19 outbreaks at nine schools on Monday.

Officials note that each outbreak is contained within student cohorts and are not considered school-wide outbreaks.

The schools included on the WRDSB website are:

Sandhills Public School (Kitchener)

Grand River Collegiate Institute (Kitchener)

Chicopee Hills Public School (Kitchener)

Bluevale Collegiate Institute (Waterloo)

Waterloo Collegiate Institute (Waterloo)

Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School (New Hamberg)

Galt Collegiate Institute (Cambridge)

Jacob Hespeler Secondary School (Cambridge)

Southwood Secondary School (Cambridge)

At Southwood Secondary School, outbreaks have been declared in three class cohorts and two bus routes. Public Health linked a previously reported student case to an earlier infection in the same cohort. According to Monday's regional COVID-19 dashboard update, there are three active infections linked to an earlier outbreak declared at the school on Dec. 22.

Chicopee Hills Public School is facing outbreaks in two separate class cohorts. No additional staff or students are required to isolate and no further close contacts have been identified.

Officials declared an outbreak in a single cohort at Galt Collegiate Institute. As of Monday, the region's dashboard update shows two active cases linked to an earlier outbreak declared at the school on Dec. 22.

The remaining school outbreaks are among single cohorts after connecting a student case to an earlier infection. No additional staff or students are required to isolate and no further close contacts have been identified.

Public Health said it's treating every single case of COVID-19 as a potential variant of concern before a variant is identified.

As of Monday, the Region of Waterloo's COVID-19 dashboard update shows nine outbreaks within the WRDSB from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22. Of the included outbreaks, six are related to the WRDSB, two are connected to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) and one is in a private school.