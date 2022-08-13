WRDSB confirms 'student information was accessed' during cyber incident

Waterloo Region's public school board has confirmed that "certain student information was accessed" during a cyber incident last month.

An email sent to Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) students and families Friday evening stated that the board is still investigating "the full scope of the impact on student information" and will provide an update once more is known.

The board did not explain what type of student information was accessed.

The Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario has been notified of the incident.

Back on July 20, an internal memo sent to WRDSB staff revealed that data had been stolen.

The board confirmed that it was the target of a criminal group and that a number of additional measures are being taken going forward to strengthen their system.

It was later learned that some staff were unable to access their EI due to the breach.