A man was injured Monday while working at a site in New Hamburg.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Mill Street around 3:30 p.m. in response to an injured person.

Police say the man had fallen into a trench. As the fall is considered a workplace accident, the Ministry of Labour has been contacted.

Information on the extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately available.

Crews had been working in the Mill Street area for most of the afternoon to repair a water main break. It was not clear from early reports if the man had been part of this effort.