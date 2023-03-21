Work underway to combat muddy conditions at Kitchener encampment

Pathways are starting to form at the encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets in Kitchener as crews work to address a muddy situation brought on by spring weather.

Crews could be seen at the encampment on Monday and Tuesday installing gravel pathways for encampment residents.

Jason, a resident at the encampment for the last year, said navigating through the mud has been tough.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate because I’ve got some mulch to put in front of my place, and I stay kinda close to the sidewalk, but the mud definitely –volunteers the workers and everyone – it’s a hassle,” Jason said. “Even going to the washroom is a hassle.”

The encampment has seen the number of residents living there significantly drop off, with Jason estimating the population now sits around 25.

At one point, the estimated population at the encampment was as high as 100.

The work comes as the region prepares to open its first ever hybrid shelter on Erbs Road.

Earlier this month, Region of Waterloo commissioner of community services Peter Sweeney said the region is targeting an April 15 opening date.

While the shelter is opening soon, it does not necessarily mean those living at the Victoria and Weber Street encampment will be moving.

The hybrid shelter will be managed by The Working Centre and house to up to 50 people, each with their own small cabin equipped with electricity, heating and air conditioning. A main cabin complex will provide running water, washrooms, laundry services and space for meals.

The site is on regionally-owned land at 1001 Erbs Road on the border of the City of Waterloo and the Township of Wilmot.