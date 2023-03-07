Work to begin at new main library branch in Paris
Construction crews will begin work this week at the new main branch library in the town of Paris.
Work on the heritage building on Burwell Street, formerly known as the old town hall, was scheduled to begin the week of March 6.
In a press release, library officials said construction crews will be assessing the condition of the bell tower and examining underground soil conditions.
It said residents can expect to see a fence erected and machinery on site as they begin the work that will inform the development of the restoration.
In 2015, we reported that Linda Skyler, co-creator of the Degrassi television shows and Paris-native, gave the county of Brant a $1-million donation to restore the old building.
The building has since been renamed the Bawcutt Centre, which is Skyler’s maiden name.
Library officials said the building was constructed in 1854 and is one of the oldest gothic revival-style buildings in Canada. They said in 2020 it was designated a National Historic Site.
Construction on the Bawcutt Centre is expected to be completed in 2024.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Judicial council reviewing complaint against Supreme Court of Canada's Russell Brown
The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint about the alleged conduct of Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown.
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery ended with two Americans dead -- and two others found alive in a rural area near the Gulf coast -- after a violent shootout and abduction that was captured on video, officials said Tuesday.
Opposition parties still pushing for foreign interference inquiry after Trudeau commits suite of measures
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's multi-pronged pledge to dig into allegations of foreign interference in Canada, but not immediately strike an inquiry, has failed to quell opposition-led calls for a public review.
Human trafficking can happen 'right beneath your nose,' survivor warns parents
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
Ukraine war: 2 Montreal companies sanctioned by U.S. for alleged ties to Russia
Canada Border Services Agency says it helped put two Montreal-based companies with alleged ties to the Russian military on a United States sanctions list.
MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food, experts say
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
Venue hosting Pierre Poilievre licensed to play band's music: The Tragically Hip
The Tragically Hip has responded to an online dispute over the use of its music, saying a venue that recently hosted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has a music licence and did not need 'specific permissions' to play one of the band's songs.
'Waste of a year': Sask. family alleges doctors failed to place son on kidney transplant list
A Saskatchewan man diagnosed with renal kidney failure spent a year believing he was on a transplant list when he actually wasn't.
London
-
TikTok app banned on City of London devices
After the Treasury Board of Canada issued a statement announcing blocking the use of the popular social media app on government-issued mobile devices, the city mirrored the decision, effective March 2, 2023.
-
Loaded firearm and drugs seized by OPP and First Nation police
A total of six people, ranging in age from 25 years old to 24 years old, have been charged with multiple offences including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
-
Incident in Lambeth leads to charges for London man
A London man is charged in relation to a break and enter investigation in Lambeth. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, a police officer saw a vehicle leave a parking lot on Main Street without any headlights. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it fled.
Windsor
-
Police searching for evidence along E.C. Row Expressway related to missing woman
Windsor police say they are searching for evidence along E.C. Row Expressway in connection to the disappearance of a woman who has been missing since November 2021.
-
3,190 Windsor-Essex students face suspension due to incomplete immunization records
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 3,190 elementary school students at risk of school suspension due to incomplete immunization records.
-
Downtown Mission issues up for discussion at public meeting
Windsor Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino is planning a town hall meeting to discuss issues at the Downtown Mission.
Barrie
-
Barrie family escape home after 'heavily involved' garage fire
A garage fire forced six people to flee a home in Barrie's south end on Tuesday morning.
-
17-year-old charged with impaired driving after crashing into post in Barrie drive-thru
A 17-year-old faces charges for allegedly driving under the influence after police say the teenager struck a post in a Barrie drive-thru.
-
Casino Rama Resort announces additional shows to 2023 lineup
The Casino Rama Resort has announced new shows to its 2023 lineup, including country, comedy and more.
Northern Ontario
-
3,500-kilometre Labrador snowmobile race cancelled after team goes into open water
A snowmobile race in Labrador that bills itself as the longest and toughest in the world has been cancelled mid-course because of rain and broken sea ice brought on by unseasonably warm temperatures.
-
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery ended with two Americans dead -- and two others found alive in a rural area near the Gulf coast -- after a violent shootout and abduction that was captured on video, officials said Tuesday.
-
Human trafficking can happen 'right beneath your nose,' survivor warns parents
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
Ottawa
-
One person dead in Sandy Hill apartment fire
One person is dead after a fire at a home east of downtown Ottawa Monday night.
-
Water heater thefts led to Orleans explosion, court documents allege
New details about a devastating explosion in Ottawa’s east end suggest the blast is linked to the theft of water heaters.
-
Cleaning up latest snowstorm to take days, city says
City crews are working to remove snowbanks left behind by this weekend's snowstorm and residents of Ottawa say help can't come soon enough.
Toronto
-
Parents defend teacher accused of racism at Toronto school where Black student, 6, was allegedly locked in room
More than 35 parents of children in a Grade 1 class at the Toronto school where a 6-year-old boy was allegedly locked in a closet-sized room for 30 minutes have signed a petition in support of their teacher, who they call “extremely dedicated, attentive, and caring.”
-
Ontario bakery says driver smashed into their storefront, then got nails done next door
A bakery in Woodbridge, Ont. says a driver crashed into their storefront on Friday morning, then allegedly proceeded to get her nails done at a salon next door.
-
These Ontario cities are expected to see the biggest home price declines
While Toronto has seen a significant dip in home prices as borrowing costs have gone up over the past year, other places in Ontario are seeing an even more dramatic drop according to a new report released Monday.
Montreal
-
Ukraine war: 2 Montreal companies sanctioned by U.S. for alleged ties to Russia
Canada Border Services Agency says it helped put two Montreal-based companies with alleged ties to the Russian military on a United States sanctions list.
-
Montreal primary school teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 5 girls
A Montreal elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to several sex-related crimes involving five young girls.
-
Lakeshore Hospital nurses hope investigation will highlight systemic issues in Quebec health care
The nurses union at the Lakeshore Hospital hopes that the investigation into recent emergency room deaths will highlight bigger issues in the health-care network and not focus on blaming staff. Quebec's Ministry of Health launched an investigation into the deaths and appointed former associate CEO of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal Francine Dupuis to lead the investigation.
Atlantic
-
Health care, housing and leadership top issues as P.E.I. heads toward April 3 vote
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King called a provincial election for April 3 on Monday night, and political experts say the top issues on the campaign trail are expected to be health care, housing and leadership.
-
N.S. fails to meet pledge of adding 1,500 new daycare spaces by end of 2022
Nova Scotia has failed to meet its self-imposed target of creating 1,500 new daycare spots by the end of 2022.
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries, 4 others arrested after Kingston shooting: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is in hospital life-threatening injuries and four others have been arrested following a shooting in Nova Scotia’s Kings County Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, second victim hurt in early morning shooting: police
One person has died and another is in unstable condition after a shooting in the St. Matthews area early Monday morning.
-
Four men injured following reports of a shooting Tuesday: Winnipeg police
Police found four people suffering from "gunshot injuries" when they arrived at the 600 block of Spence Street around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
-
Manitoba government to table 2023 preliminary budget
For the last time before the provincial election in October, the Manitoba government will be tabling the budget Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Why Smith says there was no money to revitalize downtown Calgary in Budget 2023
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek did not provide a 'priority list' with her asks for Budget 2023.
-
1,000 extra apprenticeship spaces a boost to both post-secondary system and workforce, says Alberta government
Alberta is spending $15 million more over three years to create 1,000 new apprenticeship spaces.
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
Edmonton
-
Mayor Sohi asks for more support to address addictions, homelessness in first meeting with Premier Smith
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he had a 'very positive' first meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in the legislature on Tuesday morning.
-
Grande Prairie council votes to dump RCMP, create municipal police service
Early Tuesday morning, the majority of Grande Prairie's council voted in favour of ditching the RCMP and creating a local police force.
-
1,000 extra apprenticeship spaces a boost to both post-secondary system and workforce, says Alberta government
Alberta is spending $15 million more over three years to create 1,000 new apprenticeship spaces.
Vancouver
-
3 teens arrested over stranger attack involving a hammer: Port Moody police
Three teenagers suspected of attacking a stranger in Port Moody on Sunday have been arrested, and police are seeking witnesses of the violent altercation.
-
Truck drivers under 'more stress than they've ever been' in B.C., industry leaders say
A recent series of mishaps involving big rigs on Vancouver Island has a commercial driving instructor fearing we'll see more, unless the industry makes some changes.
-
New provincial fund could help shave 5% off Surrey’s proposed 17.5% tax hike
Councillors in Surrey, B.C., plan to use newly allotted provincial funding to reduce the city's proposed 17.5 per cent property tax increase slated for the 2023 civic budget.