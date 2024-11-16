Two people arrested after knife-point robbery in Woolwich

Two people are facing charges after a knife-point robbery at a Woolwich business.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the store in the Farmers Market Road and King Street North area around 10 p.m. Friday.

Officers were told two suspects were seen going into the business and hiding items. When they were confronted by staff members, the employees were threatened with a knife.

When police arrived, two suspects were arrested.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death.

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with theft under $5,000.