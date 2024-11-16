Laurier claims victory at Uteck Bowl, readies for Vanier Cup

KITCHENER
    A sign marks the entrance to Wilfrid Laurier University's campus in Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    The Laurier Golden Hawks have their eyes set on another major prize after a big win on Saturday.

    Wilfird Laurier’s football team took down the Bishop University Gaiters 48-24 in Lennoxville, Quebec.

    With the decisive victory, The Golden Hawks are now on their way to the Vanier Cup in Kingston, Ont.

    The Vanier Cup is awarded to Canada’s top university football team.

    The big game will happen on Nov. 23.

