Woodstock woman charged with possession of child pornography

Woodstock police say a 31-year-old woman has been charged with possession of child pornography.

On Monday, police said the Woodstock Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested the Woodstock woman.

Members of the public can report suspicious internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Woodstock Police Service, or online at www.cybertip.ca. Internet safety tips for parents, children and Internet users are also available on the Cybertip website.

The Woodstock Police Service is encouraging anyone having information about this investigation to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).