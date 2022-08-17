Woodstock roads reopen after major investigation involving the bomb squad

There was a major police presence in Woodstock Wednesday afternoon for a weapons investigation involving the bomb squad and canine units.

The incident closed off a busy street and kept residents away from their homes.

Shortly after 1 p.m. police asked the public to avoid Wilson Street between Peel and Hounsfield Streets for an ongoing investigation.

Yesterday morning, those living nearby reported hearing an explosion in a parking lot at the corner of Peel and Wilson Streets, followed by a second explosion sound late last night.

Neighbours say that led to today’s police investigation.

Officers used a robot in their investigation to look for and handle any potential explosives.

Police later clarified that officers responded to the area for a weapons-related call. They said there was no risk to public safety.

A woman who lives in the neighbourhood told CTV News she was one of the people who saw an explosion.

“Big fireball - it looked like a mini atomic bomb to be honest with you - and then a huge smoke puff after that,” she explained. “It didn’t last long, the fire. It went out pretty quick - but it was enough, like I hit the deck. I don’t know if it was a gunshot or what it was.” the woman told CTV News.

That neighbour said she was also told by police that an arrest was made but police have not confirmed that information to CTV News.

The area has since reopened to traffic, but few other details about the investigation have been released.