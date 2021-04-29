KITCHENER -- Woodstock police are trying to locate 25-year-old Brittany Thorn to check on her well-being.

She was last seen at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday wearing a Popeyes Chicken uniform, according to the missing person notice that was sent out Wednesday night.

Thorn is described as having long black hair, brown eyes, tattoos on her neck and hands, and 5’5”.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to contact 519-537-2323.