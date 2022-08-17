Woodstock man charged in connection to explosives investigation

An investigation into reports of explosions has resulted in a Woodstock man’s arrest.

Police closed off a section of Wilson St. between Peel St. and Hounsfield St. Wednesday, to investigate a weapons-related call that happened around 5:10 a.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Those living nearby reported hearing an explosion in the parking lot at the corner of Wilson St. and Peel St. Tuesday morning, followed by a second explosion later that night.

There was a major police presence on Wednesday afternoon involving the Woodstock Police Service Criminal Investigations Bureau, Canine Unit, and Containment Team, as well as the Waterloo Regional Police Explosives Disposal Unit.

Officers used a robot in their Wednesday investigation to look for and handle any potential explosives.

Police later clarified that officers responded to the area for a weapons-related call. They said there was no risk to public safety.

On Thursday, police said a 36-year-old Woodstock man had been charged with two counts of placing or throwing an explosive substance with intent to destroy or damage property, two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count of mischief, and one count of failure to comply with undertaking.

No one was injured from the incident.

A woman who lives in the neighbourhood told CTV News she was one of the people who saw an explosion.

“Big fireball - it looked like a mini atomic bomb to be honest with you - and then a huge smoke puff after that,” she explained. “It didn’t last long, the fire. It went out pretty quick - but it was enough, like I hit the deck. I don’t know if it was a gunshot or what it was.” the woman told CTV News.

The area has since reopened to traffic.