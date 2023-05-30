Woodstock fire damage pegged at $500K

A home on Paschendale Road after a fire on May 30, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener) A home on Paschendale Road after a fire on May 30, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver