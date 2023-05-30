Woodstock fire damage pegged at $500K

The Woodstock Fire Department says the damage estimate from a house fire on Passchendaele Street could be north of $500,000.

Crews respond to a fully involved structure fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said the damage appears to be in the $500,000 to $600,000 range.

Pictures posted to Twitter at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, show thick smoke pouring out of what looks like a home’s garage as firefighters douse it with water.

Investigation will begin to determine a cause on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.