

Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





Police in Woodstock are dealing with a cyber-attack to some of the city's services.

Hackers reportedly breached the city's computer network, affecting it with a virus that is blocking officials from getting into email accounts and data.

The city says it hasn't received a ransom demand.

Police say they're taking steps to minimize the potential impact, including taking some systems offline.

Emergency services are not affected.

Earlier this spring, the City of Stratford was forced to hand over $75,000 to hackers after dealing with a similar situation.

That instance affected the city for more than a week before officials were able to access city data.