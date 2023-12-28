KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Woodstock driver charged in crash that left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

    An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo. An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo.

    A 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit while crossing the road in Woodstock Wednesday.

    The driver, a 54-year-old man, has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and careless driving.

    Woodstock police said the crash happened on Juliana Drive near Norwich Avenue around 5:44 p.m.

