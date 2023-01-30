Woodstock crash involving stolen vehicle and police cruiser now being investigated by SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a collision involving a stolen vehicle and a police cruiser in Woodstock.

The Woodstock Police Service issued a media release Monday with details about the incident that happened around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Police said they received a report of a stolen Audi that had failed to remain at several crash scenes.

The stolen vehicle then allegedly became involved in a head-on collision with a marked police cruiser on Ingersoll Road.

Police said the suspect male driver received a serious, but non-life threatening injury and was transported to hospital. After being released from hospital, the 31-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

According to the release, the SIU was notified and has invoked their mandate. Anyone with information surrounding the investigation is asked to contact the SIU at 416-622-0748.