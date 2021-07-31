KITCHENER -- OPP are trying to track down the driver responsible for a dangerous incident on Highway 89 Friday morning.

They say a wooden board flew off a trailer and smashed through the windshield of a SUV near Harriston.

The board just missed the driver, and luckily, no one was in the passenger seat.

The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. near Wellington Road 2.

Police say the trailer was being pulled by a black Ford 150 or F250 pickup truck, last seen travelling southbound on the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.