Woman was 'blackout drunk' when she started Walmart fire last month, lawyer says

Kitchener -

A woman who was charged with arson after lighting a fire at a Kitchener Walmart last month has pled guilty to two charges, her defence lawyer says.

Hal Mattson said his client pleaded guilty to two charges of arson. He said she has mental health issues and was blackout drunk when the incident happened on Sept. 9.

At the time, fire officials said a small fire was intentionally set in the toilet paper aisle of the Sunrise Centre Walmart and cause $3 million in damage.

"She pled guilty to basically starting a fire of toilet paper in an aisle at the Walmart and as a result of that, fortunately, nobody's life was out in danger because the fire didn't spread but there was a lot of smoke damage to the store," Mattson said.

He said his client was caught on camera during the incident and that she will be sentenced in December.