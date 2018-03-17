

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman is accused of crashing a stolen vehicle, then stealing the vehicle of a man who came to her aid.

The first vehicle had been reported stolen from a property in Waterloo early on the morning of March 11.

Later in the day, police say, it was involved in a collision in the Township of the North Shore, about 140 kilometres west of Sudbury.

According to East Algoma OPP, the vehicle was seen swerving between lanes before it left the road, rolling several times.

There were two women in the car. A man driving by let them sit in his vehicle to stay warm. When the man got out of the vehicle, the women allegedly decided to drive away with it.

Police later caught up with the vehicle, found the two women nearby and placed them under arrest.

A 20-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.