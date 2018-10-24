

CTV Kitchener





A woman was arrested for several offences in relation to ramming a police cruiser.

It happened on Oct. 23 at approximately 2:55 p.m. in the area of Farquhar Street.

Police observed a stolen vehicle at the GO station with a female driver in the seat.

When they attempted to box in the stolen vehicle, police said it drove into the market police cruiser, attempting to flee.

An officer exited the passenger seat of the cruiser and used a taser on the driver.

Ashley Lauzon, 23 of Guelph, was arrested and faced several charges.

She was previously wanted for three other incidents between Sept. 18 and Sept. 29, including flight from police and theft under $5,000.

Lauzon was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.