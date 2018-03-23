

CTV Kitchener





A driver was taken to hospital after crashing into a house in Kitchener on Friday morning.

Crews were called to Cedar Street south near Courtland Avenue east around 11:30 a.m.

Police believe the 61-year-old woman suffered a medical episode when she lost control of her vehicle. She was the sole occupant of the car.

“Up the street it appears it struck the curb and sort of skidded sideways mounting the curb through the bushes and into the house,” said Sgt Richard Dorling with the Waterloo Regional Police.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution and said she was not hurt in the crash.