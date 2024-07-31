KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woman steals $500 worth of fragrances in Guelph: police

    An unidentified perfume bottle is pictured from above in this stock photo. (Diana/Pexels.com) An unidentified perfume bottle is pictured from above in this stock photo. (Diana/Pexels.com)
    Guelph Police are looking for a woman after three fragrances worth approximately $500 were stolen from a Stone Road West store.

    Police were told a woman entered the shop on Monday around 5:55 p.m. and hid the bottles in a bag before leaving the store.

    She is described as 5’4” – 5’6” with a medium build and long black hair. At the time she wore a black Nike ball cap, a Nirvana band t-shirt, shorts and white Crocs.

