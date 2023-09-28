Woman stabbed in Waterloo

A 27-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 57-year-old woman.

Waterloo regional police say officers were called to the area of Westmount Road North and Father David Bauer Drive around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics, police and fire crews could be seen at an apartment building in the neighbourhood.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old woman with a stab wound. Her injuries were non-life-threatening and she was taken to hospital.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the accused and the victim know each other.