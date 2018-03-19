

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional police are looking for information after a woman was sexually assaulted while walking in Cambridge.

Police say they received reports of an assault around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

They say a 33-year-old Cambridge woman was reportedly pushed to the ground and assaulted by an unknown man while walking in the area of Queen Street and Renwick Avenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries and a passerby drove her home.

Police are looking for anyone with information.