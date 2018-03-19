Featured
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in Cambridge
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 4:14PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 19, 2018 4:16PM EDT
Waterloo Regional police are looking for information after a woman was sexually assaulted while walking in Cambridge.
Police say they received reports of an assault around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
They say a 33-year-old Cambridge woman was reportedly pushed to the ground and assaulted by an unknown man while walking in the area of Queen Street and Renwick Avenue.
The victim suffered minor injuries and a passerby drove her home.
Police are looking for anyone with information.