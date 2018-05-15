

CTV Kitchener





Police are asking the public for information after a woman reported being sexually assaulted in central Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police say the attack occurred around 10:45 p.m. Monday, as the woman was walking near Hespeler and Dunbar roads.

The woman told police that a stranger approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The man was last seen running into the nearby Dumfries Conservation Area. He is described as being white, 5’8”, thin and likely in his 20s, with short, brown hair. Police say he was wearing a dark T-shirt and dark pants, and had a dark backpack with him.