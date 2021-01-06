KITCHENER -- A woman charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Cambridge in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday.

Amber Craig, 40, was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest, followed by two years probation, for her part in Bradley Pogue's death.

Pogue was 24 years old when he was shot and killed in Cambridge Plaza in November of 2018.

Craig was initially charged with accessory after the fact to murder, accessory after the fact to robbery with a firearm and obstructing justice. She pleaded guilty to the last charge on Wednesday for actions including giving false statements to police.

Another man, Adam De-Gannes, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Hayley Schulz, Pogue's mother, was emotional in court on Wednesday, saying Craig's actions resulted in unnecessary suffering for her family.

"I'm appalled that a 40-year-old woman can be involved in something so tragic and the justice system, once again, just failed," she said. "I'm just finding things out, I'm still grieving, I'm still trying to make sense of this tragedy and I just miss my son."

A young offender was also charged in relation to Pogue's death. His trial date hasn't been set.