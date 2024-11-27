KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph Police looking for 14-year-old missing since Sunday

    Missing teen Zakii. (Courtesy: Guelph Police Service) Missing teen Zakii. (Courtesy: Guelph Police Service)
    Share

    Guelph Police are trying to find a teenager who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

    Police said 14-year-old Zakii is a Black male, 5’8” and has an athletic build. His hair was styled into black dreadlocks with short sides.

    Zakii was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, black pants, black Nikes and carrying a black duffel bag and orange checked backpack.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News