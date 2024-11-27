Guelph Police looking for 14-year-old missing since Sunday

Guelph Police are trying to find a teenager who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Police said 14-year-old Zakii is a Black male, 5’8” and has an athletic build. His hair was styled into black dreadlocks with short sides.

Zakii was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, black pants, black Nikes and carrying a black duffel bag and orange checked backpack.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.