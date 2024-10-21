KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woman reports sexual assault inside west-end Guelph business

    Guelph police say a woman reported being sexually assaulted inside a restaurant in the city’s west-end on Saturday.

    Police said the woman in her 60s stopped into a restaurant near Willow Road and Dawson Road approximately 5:30 p.m. The woman reported that she was placing her order when an unknown man approached from behind and touched her inappropriately. Police said she turned and looked at the male, who walked away.

    She described him as Black with a dark complexion, 6’2” to 6’3” with a medium build and curly hair. He was wearing dark-coloured pants and shirt.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

