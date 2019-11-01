

Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





ELMIRA -- One person is dead after a three vehicle collision on Line 86 in Elmira.

Waterloo Regional Police say it happened around 12:40 Friday afternoon.

Officials say a sewage tanker truck and a pickup truck were heading eastbound and another commercial truck was heading westbound.

Police and fire officials are still investigating what caused the collision.

Officials say the pickup truck caught fire and the sewage truck rolled onto its side, leaking sewage onto the road.

The ministry of the environment has been called in as a result.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on scene.

The other two drivers were not injured.

Police say charges are pending.