A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after an overnight fire.

Crews responded to the blaze around 2:30 a.m. at a townhouse complex on Kingswood Drive in Kitchener.

Five units were evacuated, two of which were heavily damaged in the fire. A total of nine people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Police tape surrounded a number of affected units. The upper floors of two were black from the damage, with windows burned out.

Fire crews say the units are totally destroyed and are not liveable anymore.

A bus has been brought in to help transport displaced residents.

Officials haven’t determined a cause yet, but are pegging the damage around $500,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called to investigate.

Crews were still on scene as of about 10:30 a.m.