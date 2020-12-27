KITCHENER -- An investigation has been completed after a woman was found dead in Kitchener.

Regional police tweeted around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that they were on scene at Weber Street East near Kinzie Avenue.

An increased presence was expected at the location for the morning and residents were asked to avoid the area.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, police tweeted that the scene had been cleared and the incident was not deemed suspicious.