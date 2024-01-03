Woman dragged into Stratford home, assaulted, threatened and robbed: Police
Three people have been arrested after they allegedly dragged someone inside a Stratford home, then robbed and assaulted her.
In a news release, police said officers were flagged down by a woman with visible injuries to her head and face shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said they learned she had gone to a residence on Cawston Street where three people dragged her inside.
The group -- two men aged 32 and 59 and a 34-year-old woman -- allegedly demanded she hand over her purse, cash and identification. They then assaulted her and forcibly took the items. When the woman tried to call police, one of the accused grabbed her cell phone and smashed it. They also threatened to shoot her, holding what appeared to be a gun, police said.
“After the assault occurred, the victim was pushed out of the residence where she was able to escape and flag down police,” Stratford police said.
Crawston Street in Stratford, Ont. on Jan. 3, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
Tactical officers arrived on scene and began communicating with the three people inside the home. Shortly before 8 a.m., all three came out of the residence and were arrested.
Officers searched the home and seized four replica pellet guns, a revolver bullet, brass knuckles, bear spray, $240 in counterfeit money, and one gram of suspected methamphetamine.
Knives, brass knuckles and counterfeit Canadian currency seized at a home in Stratford on Jan. 2, 2024. (Submitted/Stratford Police Service)
Police also found the victim’s stolen property and retuned it to her.
Speaking Thursday, Const. Darren Fischer said the relationship between the victim and the three accused is unknown.
"It’s expected that they do know one another, however what that relationship is, I don’t know," he said.
Police similarly aren't sure at this point what motivated the attack.
The three accused have been jointly charged with forcible confinement, assault, assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, careless storage of ammunition, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of counterfeit money.
