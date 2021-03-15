KITCHENER -- A woman has died following a crash in Hagersville last week, provincial police say.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 between Third and Fourth Line around 6:50 a.m. on March 11.

A witness said one vehicle had rolled over and a person inside was ejected.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later airlifted to an out-of-town hospital. She died of her injuries on March 14.

Provincial police have identified her as Ashley Banner from Credit First Nation.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.