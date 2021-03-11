Advertisement
Person airlifted to hospital following crash in Hagersville
Published Thursday, March 11, 2021 2:24PM EST
KITCHENER -- Provincial police say one person was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital after they were ejected from a vehicle in a crash in Hagersville on Thursday morning.
The crash happened on Highway 6 between Third and Fourth Line around 6:30 a.m.
In a tweet, officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash.
They didn't say if anyone else was injured.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.