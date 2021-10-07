Woman charged with impaired driving following collision with parked cars

KITCHENER -

A woman was charged with impaired driving after police say she collided with two parked cars in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Old Chicopee Drive and Notchwood Court around 1:25 a.m. after reports of a crash.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for impaired driving and police said she was in possession of suspected cocaine.

A 26-year-old Kitchener woman was charged with impaired driving and possession of drugs.