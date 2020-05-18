WATERLOO -- An assault charge has been handed out to a woman after she reportedly spit on the customer behind her in the drive thru.

The woman was at a coffee shop on Woolwich Street in Guelph around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday when the incident occurred, according to officials.

Police say she was upset with her tea order and was telling the employee about it in a belligerent and abusive manner.

She reportedly pulled away from the drive thru, suddenly slammed on her brakes, nearly causing the vehicle behind to hit her.

The customer behind honked their horn resulting in the woman getting out of her vehicle and spitting in their face, according to officials.

A 51-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with assault and will appear in court on Sept. 1.

The victim has gone into a 14 day quarantine and will be seeking a COVID-19 test.